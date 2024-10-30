2 JKAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: Two JKAS officers were transferred and posted in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with immediate effect.

As per an order, Narinder Khajuria, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Similarly, Tahir Ajaz, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.