Militant killed in Akhnoor

Jammu: One terrorist was killed on Monday as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near here, officials said.

“The body of one terrorist along with weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress,” the Army’s Jammu-based White knight Corps said in an update on the ongoing operation.

The action came after the terrorists, believed to be three in number, opened fire on an army convoy — a forces’ ambulance part of it suffering the maximum damage — around 630 am, the officials said.

Earlier, a high alert was issued across Jammu’s border districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri, following recent attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla. The alert came after a meeting chaired by ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain, with district SSPs.

Militant attacks have escalated since the swearing-in of the National Conference-Congress government. On October 18, seven workers and a doctor from Budgam were killed in a militant attack at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in Ganderbal, aimed at improving connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

The militants have also targeted migrant workers in Kashmir. On October 24, militants also attacked an Army truck at Butapathri near Gulmarg in Baramulla, killing two porters and two soldiers.

The rise in militant attacks has caused unease within the government and security circles, especially after assembly elections that remained incident-free.

Taking note of the rising attacks, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 24, chaired a crucial Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar to devise a strategy to combat fresh threats, especially attacks on vital infrastructure projects and migrant workers.

Related