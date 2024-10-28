Sakina Masood inaugurates auditorium cum library block, releases newsletter at GDC Sumbal; visits CHC Sumbal

BANDIPORA: Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Masood, on Monday inaugurated the auditorium cum library block besides releasing newsletter at Government Degree College, Sumbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sakina Masood said that the commitment of the present government is to offer and ensure free education upto graduation so that every child is equipped with necessary knowledge and skills. She asked the Director Higher Education Department to identify the bottlenecks that have lead to decrease in roll of colleges despite having such efficient and talented teaching faculty, which is a pressing concern for all of us.

The Minister recalled the efforts and dedication of former MLA, Mohammad Akbar Lone, whose commitment and diligence resulted in construction of this college with such vast and magnificent infrastructure. She sought cooperation from incumbent MLA Hilal Akbar Lone in establishing great learning centres and working for welfare of the people of this region.

She praised the efforts and dedication of Principal GDC Sumbal Dr. Shabina Iqbal Shawl for her contribution in infrastructure development besides offering students such a great platform.

Earlier, the Minister launched a plantation drive in the college premises underscoring the collaborative effort of the college administration in promoting green initiatives.

Later, the Minister visited Community Health Centre Sumbal and took stock of facilities available there.

MLA Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone, Director Colleges, Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, ADC Bandipora, Zaffar Shawl, SDM Sumbal, Murtaza Ahmad, Principal GDC Sumbal, Professor Shabeena Iqbal Shawl, DPO ICDS, DSWO Bandipora, faculty members, students, dignitaries from various walks of life were present on the occasion.

