NC MLA Detained, Released

Srinagar: The Member Legislative Assembly from Bijbehara constituency and National Conference leader, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, was Sunday momentarily detained at Srinagar airport after ammunition was recovered from his baggage.

The MLA Veeri was on his way to Jammu and during the normal scanning of his baggage at the airport two rounds of ammunition were found in his bag. He was detained and taken to Police Station Humhama for questioning. However. A local news agency GNS quoting sources reported that the bullets were from his licensed pistol and that he had carried them mistakenly in the baggage. The MLA was later released, it added.

