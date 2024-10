Delhi court defers Sheikh Rashid’s bail hearing till Nov 19

Srinagar: A Delhi court on Monday deferred hearing of the bail petition of member of Parliament from north Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid till November 19.

While the bail petition was listed today, the Patiala House court deferred the hearing till November 19.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid headed to Delhi to surrender himself before Tihar jail authorities after his interim bail ended today.

Rashid was granted interim bail on September 7 till October 2, but the court later extended his bail till October 13. His bail was again extended till October 28—(KNO)