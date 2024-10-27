Statehood restoration policy matter: BJP

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday said restoration of statehood to the Union Territory is not a political issue but a policy matter, and any haste on the subject should be avoided since J-K has already suffered immensely due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the past 35 years.

Raina was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP event in Udhampur district to mark the anniversary of Accession Day when the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed the Instrument of Accession, a document which formalised Jammu and Kashmir’s merger with India in 1947.

Extending his warm greetings to the people, Raina said every citizen of J-K will continue to work tirelessly for the unity and integrity of the nation and to uphold the tricolour with feelings of patriotism and dedication.

Responding to a question on restoration of statehood to the UT, Raina said J-K is a sensitive border region which bore the brunt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the past 35 years with its people facing extreme difficult circumstances.

“Peace, harmony and prosperity have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the hard work of J-K’s citizens, the army, police and the paramilitary forces.

“Now that a newly-elected government has been sworn in following the Assembly elections, I feel the sensitive issues should be discussed and addressed through mutual cooperation without playing politics,” Raina said.

“The decisions should not be rushed, particularly on the crucial matters. Restoration of statehood is not a political issue but a policy matter and the UT government should continue its dialogue with the Centre. Any haste on the subject should be avoided,” the BJP leader added.

He also said that terrorists carried out fatal attacks in Ganderbal and Gulmarg days after the swearing-in of the (National Conference) government on October 16 because the enemies of peace wanted the bloodbath to continue in J-K.

“The conspiracy to kill innocent people was hatched from across the border. J-K has already witnessed a lot of bloodshed as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has created graveyards and cremation grounds here,” he claimed.

Stating that the efforts of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along with the sacrifices of the security personnel have resulted in an improved situation in the Union Territory, Raina said, “In my opinion, the J-K government should coordinate with the Centre for the welfare of its people and avoid all sensitive issues, provocative actions or statements.”

Meanwhile, the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) and several other groups also celebrated Accession Day on Saturday, highlighting the “historic” role of Maharaja Hari Singh and the supreme sacrifice made by the Dogra warriors led by Brigadier Rajinder Singh.

While BJP workers paid floral tributes to the Maharaja at their party headquarters and offices across Jammu, YRS organised its main function at Tawi bridge where the statue of the Dogra ruler was garlanded.

