Lal Ded’s influence stretches far beyond boundaries of time: LG

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended Opera on Lal Ded “Lal Ba Drayas”, conceptualized by Ms Vandana Daftari, Regional Director, The Art of Living, at Convocation Complex, University of Kashmir.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of Art of Living foundation, J&K Academy of Art Culture & Languages and Kashmir University to honor the life and teachings of great saint-poet. He said the Opera is an affirmation of the timeless values taught by revered Lal Ded that continue to shape our society.

Recalling the invaluable contributions and profound impact of Lal Ded, in enriching spiritual and cultural heritage of Kashmir and shaping the society, the Lt Governor said the message of Lal Ded is as relevant today as it was in her time, inspiring us to rise above religious and societal divides and find strength in the shared experience of being human:

“Lal Ded’s influence stretches far beyond the boundaries of time. Her life and teachings resonate as deeply today as they did in the 14th century. Her spiritual wisdom and poetic brilliance awakened an entire society to new possibilities,” he said.

He urged the people to draw inspiration from the life of the revered mystic poet and imbibe wisdom from her teachings.

Lal Ded’s story teaches us that no matter how great the adversity, inner strength, faith, and courage can turn even the toughest challenges into opportunities for growth and enlightenment. Her teachings guide us along a path of truth, urging us to embark on a journey of inner exploration, cleansing the soul, and seeking purity in every action, he observed.

“In a society where women’s voices were often silenced, Lal Ded’s voice rang out, powerful and clear, and that voice still echoes through the centuries,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the youth to connect with cultural roots and preserve the teachings of great figures like Lal Ded.

“You are the future of this land, the torchbearers of its rich traditions and values. Lal Ded’s teachings will guide you at every step, showing you that there is nothing greater than truth, honesty, and patience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Opera’s mesmerizing performance weaves together music, dance, and spirituality, showcasing Lal Ded’s timeless teachings on oneness, love, compassion, and self-realization.

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University; Sh Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Ms Vandana Daftari, Regional Director, Art of Living; Sh Pandit Krishan Langoo, noted music Director, faculty members of University and large number of art lovers and students were present.

Related