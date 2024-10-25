We want to reduce sufferings of People: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference (JKNC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday said, the government led by his son Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ”is fully dedicated to ease the hardships of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, accompanied by Education Minister Sakeena Masood Ittoo during his visit to the Gurez valley in Bandipora said, “We want to reduce your sufferings, and I am hopeful that our government will do everything possible for those who have endured so much,” Dr Farooq said.

The National Conference President also addressed land management issues, stressing that forest and state lands should be treated equally in terms of development.

“The development authority will decide where construction can take place and where it cannot, with the people’s needs at the forefront,” he noted.

He further emphasized the significance of the development authority working closely with local residents, reported news agency KINS.

“While an MLA may lead it, the authority is not just run by officials. The people know their problems best, and these issues must be resolved together,” Farooq added.

Education Minister Sakeena Masood Ittoo said that the visit is aimed to assess the challenges faced by the people of Gurez.

“I have noted the problems of the people here, and the government will take every necessary step to address them,” she said.

