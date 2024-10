No amount of condemnation is enough: Priyanka on terror attack in J-K’s Gulmarg

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, and said no amount of condemnation is enough for such terror acts.

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed on Thursday when terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack.”