HC rejects recall petition of Muslim side in Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday rejected the recall petition of the Muslim side in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute case.

The verdict was given by the single bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

The Muslim side had filed a recall application challenging the order of January 11, 2024. Recall petition was filed regarding 15 petitions and on October 16, the High Court had reserved its verdict in the case.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, a party to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute and national president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, said, “Arguments were made on behalf of the temple and the mosque side before the bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.”

The Muslim side had filed a recall application against the court’s decision to hear 15 civil suits related to ownership together by rejecting the prayer given under Order 7 of Rule 11.

On behalf of the temple side, it was said that the recall application is to keep the matter complicated. Recall application is given to withdraw an order. After disposing of the recall application, now the court will decide the issue points regarding civil suits.

