Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday ordered the additional posting of senior Police Officer Vivek Gupta, IG Railways, J&K, to also assume the responsibilities of IG Traffic, J&K.

According to an order, this arrangement will remain in effect until M. Suleman Choudhary, the current IG Traffic, rejoins after performing his duties as Election Observer.

The order was approved by the Director General of Police (DGP) and communicated through ADG-P (Coord), M K Sinha.

