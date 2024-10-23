11.1 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
type here...
Top News

Srinagar Airport On High Alert

By KR Desk
0
0

Must read

KR Desk
KR Desk

SRINAGAR: The security grid at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday went on high alert mode after a hoax call about a possible bomb threat, officials said.
The officials said a call was received at the Srinagar airport about a bomb in the Indigo flight that had arrived here from Mumbai.
The authorities carried out a thorough search of the flight which was scheduled to take off for Delhi via Jammu at around 5.20 pm.
“However, it turned out to be a hoax,” a senior official of Airport Authority of India here said.
The official said the hoax call did not affect the flight operations. (Agencies)

Previous article
CIK conducts raids against new militant outfit

More articles

CIK conducts raids against new militant outfit

China confirms LAC agreement

Need to harness potential of research: Sinha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

CIK conducts raids against new militant outfit

China confirms LAC agreement