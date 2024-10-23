Razdan pass sees fresh snowfall, Gurez-Bandipora road stays open for traffic

Bandipora : Razdan Pass, the scenic gateway to North Kashmir’s Gurez valley in Bandipora district witnessed a fresh bout of light snowfall on Wednesday morning, offering a preview of the coming winter.

The light snowfall blanketed the pass in a serene white, enhancing the beauty of the valley for locals and visitors alike.

Eyewitnesses told that despite the snowfall, traffic along the Gurez-Bandipora road remains unaffected, with authorities confirming the route is still open. This marks the second snowfall of the season, following a more significant one on October 6.

Local officials are closely monitoring road conditions, as the area is prone to harsh winter weather that can lead to road closures.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on weather and road conditions to avoid disruptions.

While the snowfall has been welcomed by residents as a sign of the approaching winter, they remain cautious about potential challenges as heavier snowfalls are anticipated in the coming weeks.