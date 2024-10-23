Police inaugurate kickboxing tournament in Awantipora

AWANTIPORA: In celebration of Police Flag Day Week, the police in Awantipora launched a kickboxing tournament at the Playfield of DPL Awantipora, featuring participants from various age groups. The tournament was inaugurated by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Awantipora, along with other officers from the local police department.

Additionally, an exhibition highlighting the contributions of Police Martyrs was held at DPL Awantipora. The exhibition, inaugurated by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) DAR Awantipora, saw participation from family members of martyrs and community leaders from across the Police District. Floral tributes were paid to honor the martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the nation.

The exhibition featured videos and stories celebrating the bravery of these martyrs. Attendees were also introduced to the “Savera Cell”, which underscores the connection between the police force and the martyrs. Various welfare schemes aimed at supporting the families of martyrs were discussed, emphasizing the police’s commitment to their well-being.