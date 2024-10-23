23.9 C
PM Modi and President Xi hold structured bilateral talks

By Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India

KAZAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on Wednesday on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia, in their first structured meeting in the last five years.

The meeting took place two days after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

In November 2022, Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.

