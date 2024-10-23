CM Visits Budgam, Meets Doctor’s Family

Budgam: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah ties day visited Naidgam, Budgam, to express his condolences to the family of Dr. Shahnawaz, who tragically lost his life in a targeted attack at Gagangir, Ganderbal, on Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Chadoora Ali Mohammad Dar, MLA Beerwah Shafi Ahmad Wani, MLA Khansahib Saifuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and other officials.

During his visit, Chief Minister conveyed his deepest sorrow over the untimely demise of Dr. Shahnawaz, acknowledging the profound loss suffered by the family.

He assured them that the government stands firmly by their side during this difficult time, promising all possible assistance.

“The void caused by the death of Dr. Sahab cannot be filled, but we will do everything in our power to support you,” the Chief Minister said while consoling the grieving family.

“We are here to let you know that you are not alone in this moment of grief.”

In a significant gesture, Omar Abdullah directed the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to immediately initiate the process of providing a government job to a family member under SRO-43, as well as relief and rehabilitation under other relevant schemes.

He further announced that the government would bear all expenses related to the civil services education and training of Dr. Shahnawaz’s son, pledging to fulfill his father’s dream of seeing him become an officer.

“Whatever the costs, for training, coaching, or anything else, will be borne by us,” Abdullah stated. “We will make him an officer at any cost,” he added, reaffirming his government’s commitment to the family’s future.

Related