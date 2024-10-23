BRICS emerged as imp platform for dialogue, discussion on key global issues: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi made comments in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th summit of the BRICS grouping.

“The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good,” he said.

Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating situation in West Asia.

Modi is set hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

It will be the first summit of the grouping after it was expanded at its summit in Johannesburg last year.

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” Modi said in his departure statement.

Modi said his visit to Kazan will further reinforce the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and Russia.

The prime minister visited Moscow in July during which he held summit talks with President Putin.

“Building upon the annual summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” Modi said.

“I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well,” he said.

In a post on ‘X’, Modi said he was looking forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects at the summit.

The BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the leaders of Russia, India and China in St. Petersburg in 2006. It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.

Last year’s expansion was the first such exercise since 2010. The new members included Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

PTI

Related