Omar inquires about wounded at SKIMS, assures best medical care

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, today visited Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, to inquire about the condition of civilians injured in the recent Gagangeer attack. During the visit, the Chief Minister was briefed by Director SKIMS, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, along with a team of senior doctors, on the health status of the injured and the medical procedures being followed for their treatment.

Chief Minister Abdullah personally visited each injured individual, speaking with them about their injuries and receiving detailed updates from the medical staff on the ongoing line of treatment. He expressed his concern and care for the victims, directing the doctors and hospital administration to provide the best possible treatment and care to ensure their swift recovery. In his interaction with the families and attendants of the injured, Omar Abdullah reassured them of his support, encouraging them to reach out if they needed any additional help.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that all necessary medical resources were made available to the patients.

Related