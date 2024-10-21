Sher Singh, Tamsi Singh Run Away With Titles

Srinagar: Sher Singh and Tamsi Singh on Sunday won the men’s and women’s full-marathon races (42 km), respectively, in the inaugural Kashmir Marathon, the Valley’s first international athletic event in which nearly 2,000 athletes from various parts of the country and abroad took part.

In the 18-35 age category, Sher Singh clocked 2:23:22 to emerge the winner, one minute and 42 seconds ahead of second-placed Mann Singh.

In the women’s event in the same age group, Tamsi Singh finished with a timing of 3:03:25, while Bhagirathi Bisht finished a close second clocking 3:04:11.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave away the prizes to the winners.

The event which saw the participation of elite long-distance runners from India, Europe and Africa was held in two categories — full-marathon (42 km) and half-marathon (21 km).

The Department of Tourism organised the event with the objective of showcasing the “improved” situation in the Valley and promoting Kashmir as a tourist-friendly destination.

“Kashmir is open to all. We welcome tourists from different parts of the world. If someone is running 42 km here, it itself makes a statement that Kashmir is now peaceful,” Tourism Director Raja Yaqoob said.

“We also want to showcase our heritage, niche products, handicrafts, and cuisine to the world. These runners have millions of followers on social media, so they will be our brand ambassadors,” he added.

