Record tourists’ arrival testimony to peace, prosperity in J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated the winners of Kashmir Marathon, a first-ever International Marathon in Jammu Kashmir.

More than 1700 runners from across the country and 12 foreign nations participated in 42 km Full Marathon and 21 km Half Marathon.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated all the winners and participants. He lauded the efforts of Tourism Department, J&K Police, Security Forces, Youth Services & Sports Department and all the stakeholders for the massive success of Kashmir Marathon.

“This successful mega event has put J&K on the world marathon map,” he said.

Terming the occasion as another historic moment for J&K, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for absolute transformation of J&K, which has made hosting of such international events possible.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister’s decisive leadership and restoration of peace and normalcy in J&K has ensured people can enjoy international cricket matches, Formula-4 race and feel proud by hosting global event like G20 Summit and International Yoga Day,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the record tourists’ arrival in the last few years stands as a testimony to the peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

The Lt Governor also announced that very soon Jammu Marathon will be organized on similar scale as Kashmir Marathon.

With its ideal climate, rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and scenic beauty, J&K is emerging as a preferred destination for international sporting events. The signature running events at Srinagar and Jammu in future, will bring together runners from across the globe and encourage tourism, he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor Sh Suniel Shetty said: “I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to be a part of this historic day. With the kind of hospitality and scenic beauty J&K have, I am confident that in the coming days, it will become the number one global spot for international events like Marathons. Efforts will surely be made to bring more films to Jammu Kashmir”.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Ms. Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; senior officials, prominent citizens, sportspersons and youth in large number were present during the felicitation ceremony.

