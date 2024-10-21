Rahim Rather Poised To Become Speaker, Deputy For BJP

Srinagar: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather is set to become the new speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The Deputy speaker’s post is likely go to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party as part of the practice.

Rather brings all-embracing experience, having held crucial portfolios, including finance. He also served as opposition leader during the PDP-Congress coalition between January 2015 and June 2018.

Another senior NC leader, Mubarak Gul, who served as speaker during the NC-PDP coalition government, was sworn in as pro-tem speaker by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 19. Gul will administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs.

The NC allied with Congress in the election, with Congress securing six seats, bringing the alliance to a total of 48 seats — enough for a majority after five additional MLAs were nominated, including two women, two from migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and one from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees (POJKR).

The NC also gained support from five independent MLAs and one AAP MLA. One of the independent MLAs, Satish Sharma, who defeated both BJP and Congress candidates in the Chamb constituency in Jammu, has been inducted into the cabinet by the Omar Abdullah-led coalition government. Omar has also appointed Surinder Chaudhary as deputy chief minister and Javid Rana as minister to give adequate representation to the Jammu region in the government. Both Chaudhary and Rana are from NC and defeated BJP state president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera and Murtaza Khan from Mendhar respectively.

Although Congress chose not to join the government, it is unlikely to oppose the NC’s decision to offer the deputy speaker role to the BJP. This plan paves the way for a stable assembly, with the first session expected in the first week of November.

