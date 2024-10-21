Need to stay prepared to tackle possibility of weaponising tools by India’s adversaries: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined the need to stay prepared to tackle the possibility of weaponising tools and technologies used by people on a daily basis by India’s adversaries.

Speaking at the MPhil Convocation ceremony of 62nd National Defence College (NDC) course, here on Saturday, he said, “Warfare, today, has surpassed the traditional battlefields and now operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space and information warfare are as critical as conventional operations. Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilise a whole nation without a single shot being fired.”

The Defence Minister said there is a need for military leaders to possess the ability to analyse complex problems and devise innovative solutions.

“The mere thought that our adversaries exploiting the tools serves as a reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for these threats. Institutions like NDC must evolve their course curriculum to not only incorporate case studies on such unconventional warfare but also to drive strategic innovation. The ability to anticipate, adapt and respond will define our readiness in the face of ever-evolving challenges,” said Singh.

Stating rapid technological advancements in today’s times as the most crucial force which drives the evolution of a future-ready military, he said, “From drones and autonomous vehicles to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breath-taking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them.”

The Defence Minister called upon the officers to become strategic thinkers, who are capable of anticipating future conflicts, understanding global political dynamics and leading with both intelligence and empathy.

He exhorted the officers to carry-out in-depth analysis on how best to leverage niche technologies, such as AI, which has the potential to revolutionise military operations.

Stressing on the need to decide on the threshold level of the decisions AI is allowed to take, while highlighting the importance of human intervention, Singh said, “Increasing reliance on AI in decision-making processes can raise concerns about accountability and the potential for unintended consequences.”

On the aspect of ethical dilemma faced by military leaders about the extent to which machines should make life-and-death decisions, the Defence Minister said academic learning in ethics, philosophy and military history will provide officers with the tools to handle the sensitive subject and make sound decisions.

He highlighted the critical role played by Defence academic institutions, such as NDC, in instilling the moral framework in future leaders to deal with the challenges of present-day warfare.

The Defence Minister urged the officers to have a firm grasp of geopolitics, international relations and the complexities of global security alliances, as the decisions made by them can have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the battlefield and into the realm of diplomacy, economics and international law.

He voiced the government’s resolve of developing a technologically-advanced and agile military, capable of responding to emerging threats and safeguarding national security.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that the Armed Forces remain future-ready and resilient, defence institutions like NDC play a pivotal role in shaping the perspectives of military leaders and equipping them with the expertise necessary to handle the complexities of modern-day warfare,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also described the challenges of modern warfare, ethical dilemmas, and strategic leadership as not just topics for reflection, but the foundation upon which the future of India’s national security will be built.

Emphasising that learning must be a continuous process not confined to the duration of a course, he suggested the introduction of online, short-term modules on critical subjects to extend the reach and impact of NDC.

“This would allow more officers, irrespective of their geographical location or time constraints, to benefit from the knowledge and expertise offered by such a prestigious institution,” Singh said.

