Major Militant Attack In Gagangir Ganderbal

Doctor, 5 Others Killed, Several Injured; Amit Shah, Sinha, Omar, Mehbooba, Others Condemn

Srinagar: At least seven people including a doctor from Budgam and six non locals were killed while several other people were injured in a major militant attack in Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

Official sources told local news agency GNS that militants opened fire on a camp, mainly housing labourers and other staff of a private company working at Gagangir area. They were engaged in the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.

Two labourers died on the spot while five others persons including the doctor succumbed to injuries later. Several others sustained injuries, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

“Terror incident in Gagangeer, Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces,” Kashmir Police

Zone said in a post on X.

The attack has been widely condemned with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, was a “despicable act of cowardice”.

“Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” he said in a post on X, adding, “At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. “

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces.”

He said further said: “Our brave personnel are on the ground & they will ensure terrorists pay a very heavy price for their action. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families in this hour of grief.”

In a post on X, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident as dastardly and cowardly on part of the militants.

“The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar,” he said. Earlier he posted: “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti “unequivocally: condemned the attack as being “senseless act of violence.”

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra condemned the attack, and expressed grave concern over the frequent attacks by unknown gunmen on non-local labourers.

He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere, and requested the government to take immediate measures to contain such brutal attacks on innocent people.

CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also condemned the attack, saying the incident appears to be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace.

He appealed govt to bring culprits to the task and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

“A deeply troubling report of yet another terrorist attack on migrant labourers has surfaced from Ganderbal. Barely 48 hours ago, a non-local labourer was killed in Shopian. These despicable attacks appear to be deliberate attempts to disturb peace. Culprits must be brought to book and punished. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.,” Tarigami said on X.

J&K Peoples’ Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.

Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) Lone said: “Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice”.

On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said.