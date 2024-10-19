PSAJK congratulates newly elected J&K Govt

Urges session change, abolition of unnecessary NOCs, immediate reforms in edu sector

SRINAGAR: The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Omar Abdullah on his appointment as the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Dy. CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Sakeena Itoo for being entrusted with the important portfolios of Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, Social Welfare departments and Cabinet Ministers.

G.N. Var, President of PSAJK, along with the Executive Body, including Vice-President Manzoor Ahmad Rather, General Secretary Faisal Islam Mir, Chief Organiser Shah Gulzar, Divisional Organisers Abdul Majeed Bhat, Mohd Ashraf, Khurshid Bismil, and District Presidents Bilal Bhat (Srinagar), Mohd Syed Wani (Anantnag), Waseem Siddique (Kulgam), Nazir Ahmad (Kupwara), Javeed Ahmad (Shopian), Nazrul Islam (Budgam), Bashir Ahmad (Ganderbal), Wahid Banday (Poonch), and Shafiq ul Islam (Ramban), have expressed optimism that the new government will take bold steps to resolve the pressing challenges faced by the education sector in the region. PSAJK believes that strong leadership is vital to bring about meaningful reforms in education, which is a cornerstone for societal progress.

“We are hopeful that the new government, under the leadership of Omar Abdullah and the dynamic expertise of Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, will address the long-standing issues that have hindered the growth of private education sector in Jammu and Kashmir” said G.N. Var.

The private education sector in Jammu and Kashmir faces persistent challenges due to cumbersome regulations and bureaucratic delays. Schools often struggle with timely approvals for expansions, upgrading of facilities, and other operational issues. PSAJK urges the government to streamline these processes, making it easier for private schools to function efficiently and effectively.

Among the burning issues that PSAJK hopes the new government will prioritize are the long-awaited session change from March to November, the abolition of unnecessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs), exemption of budget schools from obtaining Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) approval, land ownership issues, renewal of school registrations and other issues etc. These hurdles have long hampered the smooth operation and growth of private schools in the region.

PSAJK and its leadership remain committed to working collaboratively with the government to address these challenges head-on. “We are ready to work hand-in-hand with the new government to ensure that the education system in Jammu and Kashmir becomes one of the best in the country. The future of our children depends on the actions we take today, and we hope this government will prioritize these issues,” said Var.

The PSAJK Executive Body, including General Secretary Faisal Islam Mir and Chief Organiser Shah Gulzar, further emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue between the government and private schools to find lasting solutions to these pressing issues.

The PSAJK looks forward to proactive engagement with the newly formed government to uplift the education sector and address the challenges faced by private schools in Jammu and Kashmir.