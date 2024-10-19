14.8 C
'Police arrests man with grenades'

Srinagar: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a person along with grenades in Dundak area of Surankote in J&K’s Poonch, reports said.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a joint team of police and army apprehended a person after being seen moving suspiciously.
During searches, four grenades were recovered from the arrested person, officials said.
They said a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

