Omar reviews development activities in various departments

Asks Cabinet Colleagues To Actively Monitor Departments Assigned To Them

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah chaired a general but significant review meeting of several departments today here at Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed developmental scenario of Jammu and Kashmir while also assessing the performance and progress of various government departments. Chief Minister asserted Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its functioning.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo; Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana; Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election, Javid Ahmad Dar; Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports and ARI & Trainings, Satish Sharma; Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and administrative secretaries were also present during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo presented a detailed briefing, highlighting the notable achievements of various departments, the current status of ongoing projects, and the deadlines for completion of projects.

Discussions included future strategies to improve governance and enhance service delivery across Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the necessity of adhering to deadlines and urged his cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the departments assigned to them.

“The reviews will provide us with a clear understanding of where we stand and help us move forward effectively,” he stated.

Omar Abdullah further announced that his office would also begin reviewing other departments directly under his purview, ensuring comprehensive oversight of government functions.

“The government is committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration, and it is vital that each department works in unison to deliver the benefits of development to the grassroots level,” the Chief Minister added.