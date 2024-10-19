2 JKAS officers Shifted

14.8 C
Srinagar
Saturday, October 19, 2024
By KR Desk
Srinagar: The government on Friday, in the interest of administration, ordered transfer and positing of two JKAS officers with immediate effect.
According to an order issued here, Muddasir Latif Tasir, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister, Government of
Jammu and Kashmir.
Mohd Raiyaz, Junior Scale JKAS, presently posted as Under Secretary to the Government,
Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional private Secretary with Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

