2 JKAS officers Shifted

Srinagar: The government on Friday, in the interest of administration, ordered transfer and positing of two JKAS officers with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here, Muddasir Latif Tasir, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister, Government of

Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohd Raiyaz, Junior Scale JKAS, presently posted as Under Secretary to the Government,

Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional private Secretary with Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

