CM visits fire-affected families in Warwan

Pledges Immediate Relief, Long-Term Support For Rehabilitation

WARWAN (KISHTWAR): Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, today afternoon visited the fire-ravaged Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district, where scores of homes were gutted in a devastating fire that swept through Mulwarwan village on October 15.

The Chief Minister, who assumed office just a day earlier on October 16, met with the affected families, offering his condolences and assuring immediate relief and long-term support to help them rebuild their lives.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma, and senior civil and police officials.

During his visit, Omar Abdullah expressed his government’s commitment to standing by the victims of the tragedy in their hour of need.

“This is our moral responsibility as a government to reach out to you in this difficult time,” Omar told the affected families.

“We are here to help you rebuild your lives. The district administration has already provided initial relief, and I have ordered additional support,” he added.

The Chief Minister further announced that his government has initiated efforts to secure further financial assistance through the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, ensuring that the families will receive additional aid to meet their immediate needs.

He also highlighted that the affected families would be provided housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, helping them to rebuild their homes and start afresh.

In a bid to prevent similar incidents in the future, Omar Abdullah announced the establishing of two new fire service stations in Warwan and Marwah. Additionally, he announced the construction of a proper road leading to the villages, ensuring better access and reducing the risk of fire-related disasters in the remote area.

“Our focus is on both immediate relief and long-term solutions. We must ensure that such tragedies are not repeated,” the Chief Minister emphasized.