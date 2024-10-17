Cong expresses confidence in Abdullah’s govt

Srinagar: The Congress here on Wednesday expressed hope that the new government in Jammu and Kashmir will lead the Union territory towards prosperity, progress and inclusive development, and come up to the expectations of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra and CLP leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir congratulated NC leader Omar Abdullah on being sworn in as the chief minister of J-K.

They also congratulated the ministers who were sworn in along with Abdullah, the Congress said in a statement.

Karra and Mir expressed confidence that the new government led by Abdullah would come up to the expectations of the public and do its utmost to address their genuine concerns and hardships.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been under the President’s rule for six years for no fault of theirs. They have high expectations from this elected government, the leaders said.

“We wish Abdullah all the success and hope the new government under him shall lead J-K towards prosperity, progress and inclusive development,” the statement read.

Related