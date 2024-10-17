BJP Chief Hopes New Govt Will Further Strengthen ‘Peace’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday congratulated Omar Abdullah on being sworn in as chief minister, and expressed hope that the new government will work towards further strengthening peace and progress in the Union territory.

Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first elected government in the Union Territory since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

“I congratulate Omar Abdullah for taking over as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I also congratulate Surinder Choudhary for taking oath as deputy chief minister, along with the other ministers,” Raina told reporters here.

Raina expressed hope that the new government will work towards peace and progress in the region.

He further expressed confidence that the new government will continue the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building a new Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am confident that they will work for the betterment of the people. They will further strengthen the peace and tranquillity achieved by the Modi government over the past ten years,” he added.

