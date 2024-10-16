Maharashtra to vote in single phase on Nov 20, Jharkhand in two phases on Nov 13; results on 23rd

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India Tuesday announced the Maharashtra assembly polls will take place on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20. Both the results will be announced on November 23.

While the BJP hopes to make a return to power in Maharashtra, where it has an alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the saffron party will look to make a dent in Jharkhand, too.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said 1,86,00 polling stations will be set up in Maharashtra, while over 29,000 polling stations will be set up in Jharkhand. Around 9.6 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in Maharashtra, while 2.6 crore will vote in Jharkhand.

“On behalf of the Election Commision of India, we thank all the voters of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for strongly participating in polls. People of Jammu and Kashmir have made festival of democracy historic. As the world’s biggest democracy, India is setting gold standards in every election,” says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, addresses press conference to announce the schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

