Congress Appoints G A Mir As New CLP Leader

JAMMU: A day ahead of the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Tuesday appointed G A Mir as the CLP leader of the party.

“This is to inform you that following the unanimous resolution of the members of the legislative assembly, Jammu & Kashmir, authorizing the honourable Congress President to appoint a new CLP leader, the honourable Congress president has appointed Shri G A Mir as the new CLP leader of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order issued by K C Venugopal reads.

The announcement comes as stage is set is set for Omar Abdullah to take oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the victory of his National Conference in the maiden assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370.

The LG of J&K has stated that a letter from Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) secretary G N Malik, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and Independent MLAs-elect Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Mohammad Akram, Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan extending their support to the NC has been received.

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats which went to poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly — five members are to be nominated by the LG.

Their strength is further bolstered by the support from five Independent MLAs-elect and a lone AAP MLA-elect.

