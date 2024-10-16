CM To Chair Official Meeting

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has scheduled an important meeting tomorrow under the leadership of the newly sworn-in Chief Minister.

According to a notice issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on 15th October 2024, the meeting will take place on 16th October 2024 (Wednesday) at 3:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, located on the 3rd floor of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Omar was unanimously elected the leader of the NC Legislature Party on Thursday, setting the stage for his second term as chief minister. His first term, from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, was also under an NC-Congress coalition government.

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats which went to poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly — five members are to be nominated by the LG.

Their strength is further bolstered by the support from five Independent MLAs-elect and a lone AAP MLA-elect.

