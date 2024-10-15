Over 90 houses gutted in major fire in Kishtwar

Jammu: Over 90 houses were gutted in a massive fire in remote area of Marwah in Kishtwar district on Monday.

Reports quoting official sources said that fire erupted in a house and engulfed others in its vicinity, leading to gutting down of over 90 houses.

The fire started in hay stored in a house in the densely populated Mulwarwan village around 2.45 pm and spread to adjoining houses, mostly made of wood. The hay was stored by the house owner to feed the cattle in winter, the officials said.

They said the Fire & Emergency Services personnel are trying to reach the spot aerially as there is no motorable road so that fire tenders could reach the spot.

Police personnel and local volunteers are working together to control the fast-spreading blaze, they said.

Reports said that senior officials have reached the spot and are assisting local efforts to douse off the flames which were raging when this report was filed.

So far there are no reports as regards to any loss or injury to life in the fire incident.

