17.6 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...
Latest

Congress appoints G A Mir as new CLP leader of J&K

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Srinagar: A day ahead of the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Tuesday appointed G A Mir as the CLP leader of the party..

G A Mir was appointed as the new CLP leader of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is to inform you that following the unanimous resolution of the members of the legislative assembly, Jammu & Kashmir, authorizing the honourable Congress President to appoint a new CLP leader, the honourable Congress president has appointed Shri G A Mir as the new CLP leader of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order issued by K C Venugopal reads—(KNO)

Previous article
Maharashtra polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13, 20; results on Nov 23
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks