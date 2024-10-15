Congress appoints G A Mir as new CLP leader of J&K

Srinagar: A day ahead of the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Tuesday appointed G A Mir as the CLP leader of the party..

“This is to inform you that following the unanimous resolution of the members of the legislative assembly, Jammu & Kashmir, authorizing the honourable Congress President to appoint a new CLP leader, the honourable Congress president has appointed Shri G A Mir as the new CLP leader of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order issued by K C Venugopal reads—(KNO)