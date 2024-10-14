12.8 C
Srinagar
Monday, October 14, 2024
Man Held For Stabbing Cousin To Death

By KR Desk
Srinagar: Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death following an altercation over parking space here on Sunday.
Zareef Ahmad Mir allegedly stabbed his cousin, Amir Razak Mir, during an argument over parking vehicles near their shops in the city’s Parimpora area, a police spokesperson said.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident and arrested the accused, he added.
The victim was declared dead on arrival at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Hospital, the police spokesperson said, adding that an FIR under section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Parimpora police station.
"The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence seized," he said. (Agencies)

