BJP appoints Joshi, Chugh as observers of J&K

Amit Shah, Yaday To Oversee Haryana Affairs

Srinagar: BJP appointed on Saundra Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh as the observers for election of the leader of the party’s legislative group in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes has NC is set to form the government in J&K with Omar Abdullah to be the chief minister.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also appointed union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for to be central observers for the Haryana BJP legislature party meeting . They will oversee the party meeting, where a new leader will be elected to assume the role of chief minister for the state.
According to the Election Commission, BJP claimed 48 seats, crossing the majority mark of 46.
Congress bagged 37 while the INLD secured two seats. Three independent candidates also emerged victorious.

 

