Haryana-Based Company Booked For Fraud In Jammu

By Agencies
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered a case against a Haryana-based private company for an alleged multi-crore fraud, an official said.
The case was registered against the Managing director, Director and other promoters of Messrs Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, Hissar, for criminal conspiracy and multi-crore cheating with several people of Jammu on the pretext of doubling their amount, the official said.
The official said a written complaint was received in Crime Branch Jammu from the victims of the fraud, alleging that the Managing Director Bansi Lal, Director Radhey Shyam and other promoters of the company belonging to Maharashtra and Jammu hatched a criminal conspiracy and duping them of over Rs 2 crore.
On receiving the complaint, preliminary verification was conducted and a case has been registered for in-depth investigation, the official said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, Benam Tosh said a case has been registered
against six people. Further investigation is underway. (Agencies)

