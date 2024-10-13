Dussehra Celebrated

Jammu: Dussehra marking the victory of good over evil was celebrated on Wednesday with religious fervour across Jammu region.

The main function was held at Parade Ground Jammu where the effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbkaran and son Megnath were consigned to flames.

The function was organized by Sanatan Dharam Sabha.

Many politicians from the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political outfits wished the Hindu community on the occasion.

