2 minors die in Kulgam road accident

Kulgam: Two minor children died after allegedly being hit by a dumper in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, an official said.

An official said that the accident occurred near the residence of former MLA Abdul Majeed Padder at DH Pora, where a dumper vehicle hit the two children, causing severe injuries.

He said the duo were taken to Sub-District Hospital DH Pora, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Maliha Aijaz, daughter of Aijaz Ahmad Wani, resident of DH Pora, aged 13, and Amman Aijaz, son of Aijaz Ahmad Hella, resident of Yaroo, aged 3.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident—(KNO)