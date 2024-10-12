25.6 C
‘Shastra Puja’ clear indication if need be, weapons will be used with full force: Rajnath

By Press Trust of India
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt but if its interests are threatened, “we will not hesitate to take a big step”.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Singh performed “Shastra Puja” (worship of weapons) at the Sukna military station in West Bengal, and said that the ritual is a “clear indication that if need be, weapons and equipment will be used with full force”.

The Sukna-based 33 Corps, popularly known as the ‘Trishakti’ Corps, is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Sikkim sector.

