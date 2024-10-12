Around 150 Militants Waiting At Launchpads Across LoC: BSF

SRINAGAR: Around 150 militants are waiting at launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley as winter approaches, but security forces would foil any such bid, a senior BSF officer said on Friday.

“Attempts of infiltration continue to take place. Based on the intelligence inputs we receive from various agencies, we coordinate with the army to establish a domination plan along the border.

“We also keep in mind the number of terrorists at the launching pads, which helps us shape our strategy and domination plan to ensure we foil any plans,” BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav told reporters here.

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

Asked how many militants were waiting at terror launchpads now, he said, “The number of terrorists at the launching pads usually varies between 130 and 150, at times it may be slightly higher.”

On the challenges after conducting peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav said the security forces coordinated closely with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the administration to ensure fair and peaceful polls.

“There were numerous threat inputs, but with our well-coordinated domination plan, we prevented any attack, and the elections were successful.

“Now, with winter approaching, preparations are in place. Before winter sets in, terrorists often attempt infiltration, and we are dominating the area accordingly,” he said, adding there are inputs about possible infiltration attempts along the LoC.

Asked about the volatile West Asia situation having any impact in the Valley, the IG BSF said while the security forces do not have specific inputs on militants trying to take advantage of the crises “we keep these international developments in our analysis and factor them into our operational plans”.

On a question about narcoterrorism, Yadav said narcotics comes in from across the LoC and is a good source for terror financing.

“There are some villages along the LoC, some vulnerable patches like Tangdhar and Keran sectors, but we have deployed mobile bunkers and women troopers as well because there were inputs that they might use some women as couriers, to stop the inflow of narcotics. There has a been huge impact and we have been successful in bringing it down to a large extent,” he added.

The BSF officer said the forces strive to ensure that soldiers are trained not only in traditional aspects of border management such as weapon handling, firing, field craft and tactics and endurance activities, but also in the latest technology.

“With the evolving nature of technology, we have integrated various types of surveillance equipment into border management. Given the growing issue of drones, we are incorporating training on how to effectively use new technology for better border security.

“Additionally, we are utilising the Government of India’s platform, iGOT, which offers various types of training that we provide to our trainees,” he said. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print