Unauthorised entry barred into power projects in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, October 10: District Magistrate, Kishtwar by virtue of powers vested under Section 163 (1) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has issued an order.

It was observed that the unauthorised persons who are neither on the Rolls of private companies carrying contracts of Hydro Electric Projects nor the employees of CVPPL, usually visit the project sites viz. Pakal Dul HEP, Kwar HEP, Kiru HEP and Rattle HEP and pose risk in terms of security and other construction related activities at project sites.

It was further observed that such elements are not even engaged by contractor companies as per the bio-metric records maintained by them; Further, it is also reliably learnt that such unauthorised movement of unauthorised persons and their entry at project sites always creates hindrance and threat to the work- force.

In view of the present security scenario and to ensure the secure and safe environment at the working site in the larger interest of the ongoing power projects which are of national importance, District Magistrate, Kishtwar by virtue of powers vested under Section 163 (1) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, ordered that the contractor companies shall maintain the proper bio-metric records of the workforce engaged there at power project sites viz. Pakal Dul HEP, Kwar HEP , Kiru HEP and Rattle HER.

He further ordered that no unauthorised person should be allowed access/ entry in the premises other than the workforce, CVPPL employees , workers employed by the CVPPL and contractor companies, officers on duty, the magistrates , police etc at the work sites.

The DM said that contractor companies shall maintain proper daily bio-metric records to track the unauthorised entry (if any) 4) Adequate CCTV cameras / surveillance shall be put in place mainly the entry I exit points for surveillance.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, concerned Executive Magistrates, HOP’s and CVPPL Officer Incharge at the sites shall implement the order in letter and spirit.

The order shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance.

