4 IAS, IFS Officers Assigned Additional Charge

Srinagar: The Government on Thursday assigned for IAS and IFS officers additional charge of posts in the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that:
According to an order, Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department (Additional charge of Financial Commissioner Revenue) has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality & Protocol Department (Additional Charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi) has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department in addition to her own duties till further orders.
