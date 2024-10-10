Jamia Millia Islamia University invites online applications for PhD progs

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has invited online applications for admission to various PhD programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Candidates seeking admission to PhD programmes can apply from October 10 to October 30 at admission.jmi.ac.in.

The schedule of the entrance test will be notified separately on the official website. Applicants are advised to keep track of the website to know about entrance tests.

JMI PhD Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Applicants have to visit the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, create your account if you are a new candidate. In case not, then log in using the saved credentials.

Step 3: Fill out the form upload all the documents and pay the application fee.

Sep 4: Download the form for admission purposes.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to award ten ‘PhD Excellence Citations’ every year, to recognise “high-quality PhD work among young research scholars.” The citations will be given from next year onwards, and they are set to recognize “outstanding doctoral research,” according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

They will be awarded for theses across five disciplines – Sciences including Agricultural Sciences and Medical Sciences; Engineering and Technology; Social Sciences including Education and Humanities; Indian Languages; Commerce and Management.

Agencies

