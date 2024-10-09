PCC chief visits Abdullahs’ to express greetings on behalf of party

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra today visited the Abdullahs’ to extend greetings on behalf of Congress party for National Conference’s clean sweep in the Assembly polls. He said there would be discussions on contentious issues like Article 370 with the NC and Congress leadership in future.

“I had only come to see Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah to extend greetings on behalf of the Congress party. As already stated by Omar sahab, NC will hold a legislature party meeting first and then a meeting with Alliance where the model of governance will be discussed,” said Karra while speaking to reporters outside the Gupkar residence of Abdullahs.

Replying to a query whether Congress was demanding Deputy Chief Minister’s post, Karra said nothing of that sort has been discussed today. “I came to taste sweets and extend greetings. These things will be discussed in the Alliance meeting,” he said.

Karra, while answering another question as to what was the Congress stand on Article 370, said that these are contentious issues and will be discussed in future. “Let the LP of NC take place first and then there will be an Alliance meeting as well,” he said. Earlier, Omar Abdullah had said that after LP and Alliance meeting tomorrow, they will stake claim on government formation in a next few days by visiting Raj Bhawan—(KNO)

