No room to fiddle with verdict, people elected stable government: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: The former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that there is no room to fiddle with the vote counting as people have elected a stable government.

Mehbooba while addressing a press conference here at PDP headquarters Srinagar said, “The votes of people to elect a stable government is a need of hour and there is no room for anyone fiddle with it.”

On asking about loosing majority of the seats in Kashmir region, she said, “Winning and losing is a part of politics. There are always ups and downs. In previous assembly elections, PDP have got majority of the seats in comparison to any other political party.”

She said, “PDP is not out anywhere. Being an opposition party, we will continue to raise the issues and problems of common people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Mehbooba further said that she was aware about winning of National Conference.

She congratulated NC for winning in Assembly Elections. “I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for electing a stable government because the situation here in past ten years was not good at all particularly post 2019,” she said.

Mehbooba further said that it was very important to have a stable government and people have chosen it—(KNO)

