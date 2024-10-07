Will Form Govt In Both Haryana, J&K: Chugh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national General Secretary Tarun Chugh asserted on Sunday that his party will form the government in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Assembly elections, adding that BJP will get the blessings of the people.
Speaking to news agency on exit poll projections, Chugh said “BJP will form the government with full majority in both the places (Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana). The BJP government will get the blessings of the people. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the poor in the last 10 years, he has built development and trust in Jammu and Kashmir. People are voting for the BJP and the results will come on the 8th, in which the corrupt and looters will lose.”
