Farooq Exudes Confidence On NC-Cong ‘Majority’

Terms ‘Great Thing’ PDP’s Hint Of Supporting Alliance

Srinagar: Exuding confidence that the Congress-NC alliance would be coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir with a “majority,” National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that it is a “great thing” that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to join them.

When asked about the PDP leader’s remarks that the party is ready to join the Congress-NC alliance to keep BJP out of power, he said, “Congratulations to them, this is a great thing, we are all on the same track, nafrat ko hume khatam karna hai, aur Jammu and Kashmir ko ikhate rakhna hai (we need to end the hatred, and keep Jammu and Kashmir united).”

Farooq Abdullah, however, refused to comment on the exit polls and said that on October 8, when the counting is due for the assembly polls, the results will be in front of all.

“On October 8 all the results would be in front of you, the boxes will be opened and we would know who stands where. But I do know this much that the Congress-NC alliance would be forming the government with a majority,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print