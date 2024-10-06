L&O Will Remain With LG Admin Post Govt Formation: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that law and order in Jammu and Kashmir will stay with the LG Administration and the “security forces will have complete freedom to give befitting reply to those challenging unity and integrity of the nation.”

“As far as security situation is concerned, the LG Administration will see the law and order. There will be no compromise on security situation. Our security forces will give befitting reply to anyone challenging unity and integrity of the country,” Sinha said in an interview to a national news channel.

Describing just concluded Assembly elections as free of fear and violence, he said in last Assembly polls held in 2014, 29 persons were killed and there was large-scale violence.

However, he added, during this Assembly poll, the political parties and candidates campaigned in the villages even during the midnight.

“The elections were free and fair and were conducted peacefully without any fear and violence with large-scale participation of the people,’’ the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha said there were long queues of the voters at Sopore, Baramulla, Shopian and Pulwama to celebrate festival of democracy during the voting. Over 63 percent voting has been recorded in the elections.

He added that entire Jammu and Kashmir including the Valley has expressed faith in the Indian democracy. A message has gone not only across the country but the world that the people of J&K are ready to strengthen democracy, he said.

The neighbour (a reference towards Pakistan) has also been given befitting reply, Sinha said.

He said the history will be written that when there was Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country, such a free and fair election was held in Jammu and Kashmir. He credited the Election Commission and the UT administration besides the people of Jammu and Kashmir for such an election.

Replying to a question on Pakistan Defence Minister supporting stand of the Congress on Article 370, Sinha said the Article 370 was removed by the Parliament and the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Lieutenant Governor said it was after 77 years that West Pakistan refugees, Gorkhas and Valmiki Samaj cast their votes for the first time in the Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question on PoJK, Sinha said they have no roads, power and education and there are long queues of the people for flour. “If they would have been with India, they would have gained the facilities enjoyed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

